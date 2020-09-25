Hong Kong stocks finish week with another loss

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished a tough week with another loss Friday as traders are spooked by rising virus cases and the imposition of economically painful containment measures in several countries.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

32 percent, or 75.65 points, to 23,235.42 -- leaving it down five percent from last Friday's close.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.12 percent, or 3.76 points, to 3,219.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.23 percent, or 5.03 points, to 2,143.05.

