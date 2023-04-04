- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 0.22 Pct Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM
HONG KONG, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 44.82 points, or 0.22 percent to open at 20,364.36 points on Tuesday.
