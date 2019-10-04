UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong's Leader Announces Ban On Face Masks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:24 PM

Hong Kong's leader announces ban on face masks

Central (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam has used a colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks after months of angry protests.The measure was announced on Friday, after the city saw widespread violence on 1 October, the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China.Ms Lam said the violence was "destroying the city" and authorities could not "just leave the situation to get worse and worse."The ban comes into effect on Saturday.The legislation invoked by Ms Law, called the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, dates to 1922 has not been used since there were riots in Hong Kong in 1967.

Hong Kong's protests started in June, sparked by proposals to extradite suspected criminals to mainland China.The extradition bill has since been cancelled but protests have widened into broad pro-democracy demonstrations.Over the months, clashes between police and activists have been becoming increasingly violent.

On Tuesday, police shot a protester with a live bullet for the first time.

Related Topics

Riots Police China Hong Kong June October Criminals

Recent Stories

Emergency relief plan for 33rd national games chal ..

30 minutes ago

US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine to Investigate Burisma ..

30 minutes ago

Rs 14800 fine imposed on outlets for violating hyg ..

30 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

30 minutes ago

Death Toll in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine C ..

30 minutes ago

World no.1 Barty battles into China Open semi-fina ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.