Honhar Scholarship Program to start tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate the Honhar Scholarship Program, the biggest scholarship program in the history of Punjab, tomorrow.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the launching ceremony of the scholarship program will be held at Punjab University. He visited the venue to review the preparations for the launching ceremony, conducted a technical review of all matters and took a briefing on the arrangements. The Education Minister reprimanded the contractor for unsatisfactory interior work, directed that the interior work be improved immediately.

The Minister was briefed that more than 68,000 students have applied for the Honhar Scholarship Program.

Students from 65 universities, 359 colleges and 12 medical colleges have applied for the scholarship scheme.

The scholarship program worth Rs 130 billion is a wonderful initiative of the education-friendly Chief Minister, the minister said and added that the scholarship program will help fulfill the dreams of 30,000 youth every year.

Under the scheme, scholarships will be given to students of 68 disciplines and subjects. The full tuition fee of undergraduate degree program students for 4 to 5 years will be paid in the scholarship scheme. Citizens of Punjab who are below 22 years of age and have an income of less than Rs 3 lakh will be able to benefit from the scholarship program.