Honor Killing Claims Two Lives In Kachhi

Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:32 PM

Honor killing claims two lives in Kachhi

A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour on suspicion of Siakari at Tehsil Suni area of Kachhi district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour on suspicion of Siakari at Tehsil Suni area of Kachhi district on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, an alleged accused opened fire at his wife and her alleged paramour on allegation of having illicit relation between them at Chakar Maari area near Suni and fled from the scene after committing crime.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where the both bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Forces registered a case and started probe.

