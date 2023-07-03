Honor killing claims two lives in Kasur

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A furious father killed his two daughters in an alleged case of honor killing in Kasur, Punjab on Monday According to the police, a man named Saeed shot at his two daughters named Nadia and Alisha, over issues of dignity in the neighbourhood of Haveli Nathowali.

As a result, two girls passed away immediately and the killer fled the crime scene.

The Police have shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital Kasur for an autopsy and started a search operation.