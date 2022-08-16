Honorarium approved for FWMC workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) approved 15-day honorarium for its employees for the cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha.

A spokesman for the company said on Tuesday that a meeting of the FWMC's committee was held which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.

The committee members purposed 15-day honorarium for FWMC workers in recognitionof their performance during Eidul Azha and the meeting unanimously approved this proposal.