Honorarium Cheques Distributed Among Khateebs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 06:57 PM

KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir distributed cheques of honorarium among Khateebs of district Bannu on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir distributed cheques of honorarium among Khateebs of district Bannu on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said the incumbent government was taking care of all segments of the society.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bannu, Shabir Khan, former candidate for Tehsil Mayor Mariyan, Malik Shahid were also present on the occasion.

He said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for the welfare of the people and fulfilling all electoral commitments made with the electorates.

He said by beginning the payment of honorarium, the government has proved its credentials of its people-friendly.

He said that the PTI government was making people-friendly policies to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to them.

