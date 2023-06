Honorarium cheques issued for prayer leaders, religious figures of minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration Bannu has issued honorarium cheques for prayer leaders and religious figures of minority community.

According to an official statement, cheques have been issued for all prayer leaders of masjids situated in Bannu and religious figures of minority communities.

Concerned have been directed to collect honorarium cheques on June 22 from Auditorium Hall Qadir Shaheed Park Bannu.