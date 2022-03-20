Honorarium distributed among Imams masjid

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) ::Chairman DDAC Kohat, Member Provincial Assembly, Zia Ullah Bangash on Sunday distributed "Honorarium" among Imams of the masajids - a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 fixed by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken practical steps for the welfare of the religious community, Ziaullah Bangash said while talking to the gathering.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed and PTI workers also accompanied Ziaullah Bangash on the occasion.

He said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was going to provide Rs 2.6 billion to 20,657 prayer leaders and religious minorities' elders as "honorarium" during the current financial year.

The government had so far distributed Rs 78 million among 2,630 imams and minority leaders. Few imams, belonging to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, had refused to receive the stipend.

According to documents, Rs 83 million will be provided to 695 imams in Abbottabad, Rs 77 million to 648 imams in Bajaur, Rs 38 million to 323 imams in Bannu, Rs 15 million to 128 imams in Battagram, Rs 43 million to 362 imams in Buner, Rs 324 million to 2,307 imams of Charsadda and Rs 49 million to 409 Imams in Lower Chitral.

Similarly, Rs 56 million would be provided to 472 Imams in Karak, Rs 24 million to 203 Imams in Khyber, Rs 77 million to 647 Imams in Kohat, Rs 1.3 million to 11 Imams in Kohistan Lower, Rs 900,000 in eight Imams of Kohistan Upper, Rs 240,000 in two Imams of Kolai Palas, Rs 8.

1 million to 663 Imams in Kurram, Rs 63 million in 525 Imams of Lakki Marwat, Rs113 million in 944 Imams of Malakand, Rs123 million among 1,028 Imams in Mansehra and Rs 242 million among 2,803 Imams of Mardan.

According to the documents, Rs 22 million will be provided to 185 Imams in Mohmand, Rs 15 million to 133 Imams of North Waziristan, Rs 38 million to 320 Imams in Nowshera, Rs 3.1 million to 26 Imams in Orakzai, Rs 225 million to 1880 Imams in Peshawar, Rs 40 million to 335 Imams of Shangla, Rs 7.2 million to 40 imams in South Waziristan, Rs 93 million to 775 imams in Swabi, Rs 137 million to 1,146 imams in Swat, Rs 22.4 million to 187 imams in Tank and Rs 3.1 million to 26 imams in Torghar.

A total of 293 religious minority leaders will also be provided Rs 35.1 million. According to documents and so far Rs 78.9 million has been distributed among 630 imams in Khyber, Upper Dir, Karak, Mardan, Shangla, Orakzai, Upper Chitral, North Waziristan, Swat, Malakand, Peshawar, Swabi, Batgram, Tank, Mohmand, Charsadda, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Buner, Haripur, Lower Dir, Nowshera, Bannu, Hangu, Mansehra, South Waziristan, Kurram, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan and Lower Chitral.

The government has decided to release Rs 600 million annually for this project which will benefit 20,000 prayers leaders (Imams) across the province. So far, 16,061 preachers and 213 minority leaders have been declared eligible for scholarship.