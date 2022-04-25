UrduPoint.com

Honorarium Distributed Among Prayer Leaders At Lower Dir

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, a ceremony to distribute honorarium among prayers leaders of PK- 13 and 15 was held in District Assembly Hall Balambat

The ceremony among others was attended by Minister for Prisons Malik Shafiullah and MPA Azam Khan besides Assistant Commissioner Taimagara, Asim Shoaib, Chairman Teshil Balambat, Ashfaq Rahim and local government members.

On the occasion, contribution and status of prayer leaders in our existing social setup were also discussed. It was said prayer leaders should be facilitate and provided assistance owing to their position and services to people.

Minister for Prison expressed gratitude to KP CM for facilitating prayer leaders and said that amount of honorarium would be doubled in next budget.

