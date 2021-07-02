Honorarium for Ulema,a landmark step of provincial govt: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that start of financial assistance program for the welfare of Ulema and Imams (prayers leaders) was yet another landmark step of the provincial government.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has released an amount Rs. 619.710 million as first quarter stipend for financial assistance of Ulema and minorities leaders during financial year 2021-22.

He said that giving financial assistant to a respectable segment of society was recognition of worthy role of Ulema in the society and their services for the cause of islam.

Bangash said that contrary to the previous governments, the PTI government was taking steps for the welfare and financial assistance of Ulema above any politics and favoritism.

He said that Islamic principles were our code of life and the government was committed to welfare of religious community, adding after solarization of all Jamia mosques in phases to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to worshipers now the government has started quarterly stipend for Ulema and Imam mosques.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a message said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has fulfilled one more promise by releasing fund for the financial assistance of prayers leaders (imams).

He said that a lump sum honorarium amount would be paid on quarterly basis. He said that the provincial government would continue working for the welfare of Ulema across the province.

Under the scheme, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government would disburse a monthly honorarium of Rs. 10,000 among around 22,000 prayer leaders in the province costing around Rs. 2.5 billion per annum.

The data of prayers leaders has already been collected in all districts for grant of honorarium through district administration.