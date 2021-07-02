UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honorarium For Ulema,a Landmark Step Of Provincial Govt: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Honorarium for Ulema,a landmark step of provincial govt: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that start of financial assistance program for the welfare of Ulema and Imams (prayers leaders) was yet another landmark step of the provincial government.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has released an amount Rs. 619.710 million as first quarter stipend for financial assistance of Ulema and minorities leaders during financial year 2021-22.

He said that giving financial assistant to a respectable segment of society was recognition of worthy role of Ulema in the society and their services for the cause of islam.

Bangash said that contrary to the previous governments, the PTI government was taking steps for the welfare and financial assistance of Ulema above any politics and favoritism.

He said that Islamic principles were our code of life and the government was committed to welfare of religious community, adding after solarization of all Jamia mosques in phases to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to worshipers now the government has started quarterly stipend for Ulema and Imam mosques.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a message said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has fulfilled one more promise by releasing fund for the financial assistance of prayers leaders (imams).

He said that a lump sum honorarium amount would be paid on quarterly basis. He said that the provincial government would continue working for the welfare of Ulema across the province.

Under the scheme, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government would disburse a monthly honorarium of Rs. 10,000 among around 22,000 prayer leaders in the province costing around Rs. 2.5 billion per annum.

The data of prayers leaders has already been collected in all districts for grant of honorarium through district administration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Electricity Prayer All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

3 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

4 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.