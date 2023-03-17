UrduPoint.com

Honorarium Under 'Fat Calf-Save Calf' Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Honorarium under 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme

The Livestock Department has started disbursing honorarium among farmers, registered for the 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme of the Punjab government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department has started disbursing honorarium among farmers, registered for the 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme of the Punjab government.

In this regard, cheques among 177 farmers worth about Rs 1.

5 million were distributed under 'Calf Save' Programme, while 26 farmers were provided Rs 928,000 under "Fat Calf" scheme in tehsil Shorkot, district Jhang on Friday.

The honorarium was given to farmers on achieving the weight target of the calves. Per calf honorarium is Rs 4,000 under Fat Calf and Rs 6500 under Save Calf programme.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Jhang Weight Fat Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia ..

Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia&#039;s Monash University

17 minutes ago
 Man Utd draw Sevilla in Europa League quarter-fina ..

Man Utd draw Sevilla in Europa League quarter-finals

2 minutes ago
 Qadir reiterates govt's commitment to end polio

Qadir reiterates govt's commitment to end polio

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint N ..

Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint Nord Stream Investigation Uncon ..

14 minutes ago
 Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging cha ..

Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging challenges

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.