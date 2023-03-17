Honorarium under 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Livestock Department has started disbursing honorarium among farmers, registered for the 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme of the Punjab government

In this regard, cheques among 177 farmers worth about Rs 1.

5 million were distributed under 'Calf Save' Programme, while 26 farmers were provided Rs 928,000 under "Fat Calf" scheme in tehsil Shorkot, district Jhang on Friday.

The honorarium was given to farmers on achieving the weight target of the calves. Per calf honorarium is Rs 4,000 under Fat Calf and Rs 6500 under Save Calf programme.