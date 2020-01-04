UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honorary Belarus Consular Waleed Mushtaq Visits Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:51 PM

Honorary Belarus Consular Waleed Mushtaq visits Alhamra

Honorary Consular of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq here on Saturday visited Alhamra Art Council and met Alhamra's Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Honorary Consular of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq here on Saturday visited Alhamra Art Council and met Alhamra's Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.

During the meeting, cultural matters came under discussion.

Muneeza Hashmi said that for a stable Pakistan it was vital to promote cultural activities across the world.

"Our land is matchless in terms of its cultural values", she added.

The delegation also visited Alhamra Art Gallery, Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, Alhamra Studio, Alhamra Research Centre and other departments.

Alhamra Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, "The platform of Alhamra has the honour of hosting different cultural programmes of the world.

" He said that Alhamra through its cultural activities was trying it's best to highlight positive image of the country.

Students were being given education and training in 12 disciplines of fine arts, he maintained.

"Our mission is to motivate students towards our norms through quality recreation", he added.

Honorary Consular of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq said, "Pakistani culture is worth seeing." adding that they wanted to work with Alhamra for the welfare and progress of youth.

The delegation was briefed about the activities of Alhamra.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Fine Progress Belarus Best

Recent Stories

UK Foreign Office Advises Citizens Against Iraq, I ..

16 minutes ago

Govt focusing on providing facilities to people: U ..

16 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

England all out for 269

37 minutes ago

RPT: YEAR IN REVIEW - Syria Experiences Turbulent ..

37 minutes ago

US President authorizes resumption of military tra ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.