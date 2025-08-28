Honorary Consul General of Germany calls on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Thursday said that Pakistan and Germany have long-standing friendly relations, both friendly countries are united by a common vision of development, prosperity and peace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Thursday said that Pakistan and Germany have long-standing friendly relations, both friendly countries are united by a common vision of development, prosperity and peace.

He expressed these views while talking to the Consul General of Germany Murad Baloch at the Governor House, Quetta.

The Governor said that there are also bright prospects for further strengthening relations in the fields of advanced education, health, solar energy & modern technology.

He said that Germany's higher education system is famous for both its quality and affordability, we are eager for German educational institutions to establish partnerships with universities in Balochistan that could provide world-class education and research opportunities to our youth.

He said that the German government can provide full support and guidance to the youth of Balochistan in obtaining higher education and scholarships, Higher education in Germany is the cheapest but the highest in quality.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that people are still benefiting from development projects in different districts of the province. Germany's help in Balochistan, especially during natural disasters, is commendable. Germany's timely assistance during natural disasters such as the recent floods in Balochistan shows the strength of our friendship. We value the construction of eight hundred houses in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process in Hanha Orak, he said.

While shedding light on the glorious history of Germany and the German nation, the Governor said that Germany holds a unique position not only among the developed countries of the world but also in the European continent.

He said that Germany is the land of world-renowned thinkers, scientists and great poets. All German products are an example in terms of quality and standard.

Mandokhel said that the cooperation of developed countries and international organizations would be helpful in removing backwardness in Balochistan and providing basic facilities to the people.