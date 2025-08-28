Open Menu

Honorary Consul General Of Germany Calls On Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 11:31 PM

Honorary Consul General of Germany calls on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Thursday said that Pakistan and Germany have long-standing friendly relations, both friendly countries are united by a common vision of development, prosperity and peace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Thursday said that Pakistan and Germany have long-standing friendly relations, both friendly countries are united by a common vision of development, prosperity and peace.

He expressed these views while talking to the Consul General of Germany Murad Baloch at the Governor House, Quetta.

The Governor said that there are also bright prospects for further strengthening relations in the fields of advanced education, health, solar energy & modern technology.

He said that Germany's higher education system is famous for both its quality and affordability, we are eager for German educational institutions to establish partnerships with universities in Balochistan that could provide world-class education and research opportunities to our youth.

He said that the German government can provide full support and guidance to the youth of Balochistan in obtaining higher education and scholarships, Higher education in Germany is the cheapest but the highest in quality.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that people are still benefiting from development projects in different districts of the province. Germany's help in Balochistan, especially during natural disasters, is commendable. Germany's timely assistance during natural disasters such as the recent floods in Balochistan shows the strength of our friendship. We value the construction of eight hundred houses in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process in Hanha Orak, he said.

While shedding light on the glorious history of Germany and the German nation, the Governor said that Germany holds a unique position not only among the developed countries of the world but also in the European continent.

He said that Germany is the land of world-renowned thinkers, scientists and great poets. All German products are an example in terms of quality and standard.

Mandokhel said that the cooperation of developed countries and international organizations would be helpful in removing backwardness in Balochistan and providing basic facilities to the people.

Recent Stories

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

3 minutes ago
 JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Di ..

JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..

45 minutes ago
 NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Taluka ..

NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati ke Ainay Mein”

48 minutes ago
 CII promotes senior officials in research wing to ..

CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory rol ..

44 minutes ago
 High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measu ..

High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified

44 minutes ago
 Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood em ..

Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency

44 minutes ago
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-h ..

Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif

44 minutes ago
 Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding a ..

Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas

45 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif visits flood affected areas, oversees ..

Khawaja Asif visits flood affected areas, oversees relief efforts

1 minute ago
 Health advisor, CS inaugurates September round of ..

Health advisor, CS inaugurates September round of SNIDs

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Qureshi meets Belgian candidate for UNH ..

Ambassador Qureshi meets Belgian candidate for UNHCR

1 minute ago
 SAPM Haroon meets FPCCI President, discusses new i ..

SAPM Haroon meets FPCCI President, discusses new industrial policy

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan