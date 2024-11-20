Honorary Consul General Of Russia Calls On Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Honorary Consul General of Russia Dr Abdul Rauf Rind called on Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at Governor House Quetta on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Honorary Consul General of Russia Dr Abdul Rauf Rind called on Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at Governor House Quetta on Wednesday.
In the meeting, relations between Pakistan and Russia, economic development, investment opportunities and scholarships in the field of education for poor students of Balochistan were discussed.
On this occasion, Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that there are cordial relations between Pakistan and Russia but according to the contemporary requirements, there are bright possibilities of increasing relations between the two countries at the level of the people, including the fields of trade, education and technology.
He said that Russia provides unique opportunities for training PhD scholars and professors of Balochistan in modern education sector.
Russia has the honor of providing world-class modern education as well as the most affordable education in the world, he said.
He maintained that presently, Pakistan is spending as much money on five hundred PhD scholars, but with the same budget in Russia, the number of researchers and scholars sent abroad could be increased to two thousand.
He said that in view of the economic and commercial opportunities and changes in the entire region, we have focused on teaching our new generation modern technical and technical skills.
In this regard, there are many technical and technical educational institutions in the province, he noted. The Governor said that as Russia is a very advanced country in terms of technology in the world, it could help and guide us in the full functioning of the mentioned technical and technical institutions and in teaching modern skills to the youth of the whole province.
Jaffar Khan said that Balochistan is the largest province of the country in terms of area, the population of the province is small but dispersed saying that there are also profitable investment opportunities in terms of agriculture, minerals and livestock.
He said that Balochistan geographically, it is a very important province and it could become a center of economic and commercial activities for the entire area. This will significantly reduce poverty and unemployment, he said. Later, commemorative shields were also exchanged between the honored guests.
Recent Stories
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary
All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance
TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..
Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs
Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly
Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack21 seconds ago
-
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh Social Welfare Ministe ..4 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary4 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee meeting4 minutes ago
-
Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance10 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly11 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused11 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi presents iPhone, laptops to outstanding students1 minute ago
-
PPP chief pays tribute to Shaheed Shahnawaz1 minute ago
-
Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah24 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against unapproved pro: DG24 minutes ago
-
CM directs CS to take action against non-performing DCs, SSPs, DHOs during anti polio campaign24 minutes ago