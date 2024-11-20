Honorary Consul General of Russia calls on Governor

Honorary Consul General of Russia Dr Abdul Rauf Rind called on Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at Governor House Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Honorary Consul General of Russia Dr Abdul Rauf Rind called on Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail at Governor House Quetta on Wednesday.

In the meeting, relations between Pakistan and Russia, economic development, investment opportunities and scholarships in the field of education for poor students of Balochistan were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that there are cordial relations between Pakistan and Russia but according to the contemporary requirements, there are bright possibilities of increasing relations between the two countries at the level of the people, including the fields of trade, education and technology.

He said that Russia provides unique opportunities for training PhD scholars and professors of Balochistan in modern education sector.

Russia has the honor of providing world-class modern education as well as the most affordable education in the world, he said.

He maintained that presently, Pakistan is spending as much money on five hundred PhD scholars, but with the same budget in Russia, the number of researchers and scholars sent abroad could be increased to two thousand.

He said that in view of the economic and commercial opportunities and changes in the entire region, we have focused on teaching our new generation modern technical and technical skills.

In this regard, there are many technical and technical educational institutions in the province, he noted. The Governor said that as Russia is a very advanced country in terms of technology in the world, it could help and guide us in the full functioning of the mentioned technical and technical institutions and in teaching modern skills to the youth of the whole province.

Jaffar Khan said that Balochistan is the largest province of the country in terms of area, the population of the province is small but dispersed saying that there are also profitable investment opportunities in terms of agriculture, minerals and livestock.

He said that Balochistan geographically, it is a very important province and it could become a center of economic and commercial activities for the entire area. This will significantly reduce poverty and unemployment, he said. Later, commemorative shields were also exchanged between the honored guests.