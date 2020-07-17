UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honorary Ranks In Levis Force Withdrawn

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Honorary ranks in Levis Force withdrawn

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General, Levis Force Balochistan Mujeebur Rehman has issued a letter to all deputy commissioners of the province for the immediate withdrawal of the Honorary ranks, shoulder promotions, in the Levis Force Balochistan in line with the orders of the apex court.

" Conferment of honorary ranks upon Levis Personnel is not covered under any law in vogue.," According to a official letter issued to the DC offices said the apex court in its judgment had declared conferment of honorary ranks upon the personnel of law enforcement agencies as illegal or it has no legal provision, whereas the Home and Tribal Affair Department, of Balochistan, has also notified to implement laid down dictum and get honorary ranks withdrawn.

The letter further read that in view of the apex court and government's order regarding the subject matter all Honorary ranks, Honorary Promotions, ranks out of turn promotions, shoulder promotions be withdrawn forthwith.

DG Levis Force stressed that the necessary implementation report showing no personnel carries symbolic ranks, be also submitted.

Related Topics

Balochistan All Government Court

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

2 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.