Honoring KP’s Achievers: Official Awards Website Launched
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Metrix Pakistan has officially launched the website for the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards at www.prideofkp.pk , providing a digital platform to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the province.
Founded in 2024, the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards have already held two prestigious ceremonies, recognizing outstanding individuals across various fields, including education, entrepreneurship, arts, social work, and sports.
The initiative aims to bring unsung heroes into the limelight and celebrate their impact on society.
Speaking to APP, Hassan Nisar, Founder of the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, highlighted the importance of acknowledging the contributions of individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long been a buffer zone, often overlooked in mainstream narratives,” said Hassan Nisar.
“This region has immense potential, and many of its brightest minds come from underprivileged backgrounds. It is essential to recognize and celebrate their achievements, not just for their personal success but to inspire future generations.
”
He further emphasized that the awards are more than just a ceremony—they represent a movement to reshape the perception of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“For too long, the talent and contributions of this region have not received the recognition they deserve. With this platform, we aim to tell the stories of those who have defied odds and made a real impact in their respective fields.”
The newly launched website will serve as a comprehensive repository of past award recipients, their achievements, and upcoming events. It will also allow the public to nominate deserving individuals for future recognition, ensuring an inclusive and transparent process,he added.
The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards initiative is set to become a landmark recognition platform, celebrating the resilience, talent, and innovation emerging from the province.
With increasing national and international attention, it is expected to elevate the image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and encourage more investment in its people and resources, Hassan hoped.
