Honoring Martyrs Must For Every Pakistani: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Honoring martyrs must for every Pakistani: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :In order to pay homage to the martyrs of the country and express solidarity with the Pakistan Army, special events were held across the country regarding "Yum-e-Takreem e Shohada-e-Pakistan" to show great and undying love of the nation for the Pak forces, said Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Thursday.

In a news statement, she said that the events of May 9 were very sad and condemnable. The nation will never forgive and never forget those who hurt the dignity of the martyrs. The government's announcement to celebrate Pakistan Martyrs Day on May 25 is welcome, she noted.

She said that due to the great sacrifices of the martyrs, the dear country has been established saying that the zealous people of the country have organized special events across the country to pay homage to their martyrs and show full solidarity with the Pakistan Army, which was a welcome thing.

These events show the great and undying love of the nation for the martyrs and Pakistani forces who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country, she maintained.

She further said that no one could distort or nullify the sacrifices of the martyrs with their dirty tactics saying that the Pakistan Army, Police and other security institutions were the symbols of the state and all institutions were like a leaden wall for the protection of the country.

She said that police and other security agencies serve without caring for their lives so that we could live in peace while the role of martyrs in defense of Pakistan is unforgettable.

