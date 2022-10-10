UrduPoint.com

Honour For PM Shehbaz Sharif As COP27 Gives Vice-chair To Pakistan Among 195 UN Nations

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Honour for PM Shehbaz Sharif as COP27 gives vice-chair to Pakistan among 195 UN nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The United Nations Climate Change Conference - COP27, has announced to handover the vice-chairmanship of the conference to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Among the 195 countries of the United Nations, Pakistan has received the honour as a result of the effective voice raised by PM Shehbaz Sharif at global and regional forums, regarding the need for urgent climate action plan.

Egypt's President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to co-chair the COP-27 meeting.

PM Sharif will jointly chair the roundtable conference along with president of Egypt and the prime minister of Norway, being held in Egypt's Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6-8.

The meeting will be attended by world leaders, think-tanks and the heads of governments and international financial institutions.

This will be the 27th meeting organized by the United Nations regarding the problems of climate change and the need for their sustainable solutions.

Following the recent floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had effectively voiced for an immediate action on climate change, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, Samarkand and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York.

The prime minister's proposal for a global cooperation on addressing the challenge of climate change had received endorsement by several countries.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Egypt Norway New York November Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

49 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

1 hour ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

2 hours ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.