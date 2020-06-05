Honour killing claims two more lives including a mother in Darband

Killing spree in the name of honour continued in Hazara as two brothers shot dead mother and her paramour on Friday at Riar Bala village of Darband

According to the police sources, Shamraiz and Javed the two sons were supposed that their mother had illicit relations with Jahanzeb resident Riar Bala, on Thursday night they killed Jahanzeb at his home and later shot dead mother at their own residence in the name of honour.

After committing the crime both Shamraiz and Javed fled away from the crime scene. Darband police have reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the families.

Darband police after registering a case of double murder against three people including the two sons Shamaraiz, Javed and Haider Zaman started an investigation and sent a team to arrest the two sons of the ill-fated mother.