Honour Killing: Couple Allegedly Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A married couple was allegedly shot dead in a matter pertaining to honour at Sanawan village in Kot Addu.

According to police sources, Shazia Bibi had contracted marriage with a citizen named Tariq one year ago after her own choice. Earlier, she was wife of another citizen named Tanvir however she got divorced through court.

The family of Shazia and her ex husband were not happy over this marriage. The father, brother and ex husband of Shazia entered into her home and allegedly killed the couple.

Police is conducting raids to arrest the alleged outlaw Hashim (father), Dilawar (brother) and Tanvir (ex-husband). Similarly, the dead bodies were shifted to hospital by local police led by SHO Shahid Rizwan. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Sajjad Hassan Khan took notice of the incident and directed immediate arrest of the culprits.

