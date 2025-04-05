Open Menu

Honour Killing; Mother, Infant Killed In Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 11:00 AM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Honour killing on Saturday claimed two more lives including a young mother and infant in Manshera.

According to the police sources, a shocking case of alleged ‘honour’ killing unfolded in Mansehra district, as a woman and her 16-month-old daughter were gunned down in their home, reportedly by a relative, according to a police report.

The first information report (FIR), registered by the victim’s mother-in-law Nasreen Bibi at Saddar Police Station, reveals harrowing details of the incident. She stated that she was at home with her daughter-in-law and the infant when armed individuals stormed into the house and held her at gunpoint.

“I heard my daughter-in-law pleading from her room, crying, ‘Uncle, do not kill me,’” Nasreen told the police. She added that she could not identify the assailants.

According to the FIR, the intruders shot the woman and then turned the weapon on the baby before fleeing the scene.

Nasreen claimed the motive behind the attack was rooted in the family's opposition to her son’s marriage with the deceased woman. Her son, she informed the police, is currently working in Saudia Arabia.

Saddar Police Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Amir confirmed the incident and said an FIR had been registered. "We are conducting raids and making efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime," he told Dawn.com.

The FIR includes charges under Section 302 (murder), 452 (house trespass with intent to harm), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police have launched a full-scale investigation.

