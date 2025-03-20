'Honour' Killing Suspect Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 08:39 PM
The Kot Addu police have arrested a fugitive wanted in a two-year-old honour killing case, sources confirmed
Kot Addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Kot Addu police have arrested a fugitive wanted in a two-year-old honour killing case, sources confirmed.
According to police, SHO Sajid Fayaz of Daira Din Panah Police Station, along with his team, apprehended Bilal Kashani, an "A-category" wanted suspect involved in murder and attempted murder.
The accused had killed his sister-in-law and opened fire on his nephew two years ago in the name of honour. Legal proceedings against him are in progress.
Recent Stories
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
'Honour' killing suspect arrested
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah
Chinese researchers develop brain-machine interface to help patients with speech ..
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Ramazan 21
Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab
PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel6 minutes ago
-
'Honour' killing suspect arrested57 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah58 seconds ago
-
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Ramazan 211 minute ago
-
Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests1 minute ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station30 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 7 witnesses against PTI leaders30 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds office’s objection to petition on Green Lane Project expenses30 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Chakwal traders clash30 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes Eid gifts at Sukkur Women's Jail40 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan's Initiatives for Peace and Harmony”40 minutes ago
-
ICTA tightens noose around profiteers: 1,393 arrested, Rs 1.7m fines imposed during Ramadan40 minutes ago