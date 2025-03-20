Open Menu

'Honour' Killing Suspect Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 08:39 PM

Kot Addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Kot Addu police have arrested a fugitive wanted in a two-year-old honour killing case, sources confirmed.

According to police, SHO Sajid Fayaz of Daira Din Panah Police Station, along with his team, apprehended Bilal Kashani, an "A-category" wanted suspect involved in murder and attempted murder.

The accused had killed his sister-in-law and opened fire on his nephew two years ago in the name of honour. Legal proceedings against him are in progress.

