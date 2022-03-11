Honoured to be part of event of J-10C squadron induction in PAF: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday stated that it was an honour to be part of historic event of the induction of J-10C squadron in Pakistan Air Force.

Sharing his picture in front of the fighter plane, he said in a tweet that he was "honoured and privileged to be part of historic event of raising new squadron of #PakAirForce. This beautiful machine in the background is now part of Pakistan Air Force."