Honoured To Be Part Of Event Of J-10C Squadron Induction In PAF: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 04:03 PM

Honoured to be part of event of J-10C squadron induction in PAF: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday stated that it was an honour to be part of historic event of the induction of J-10C squadron in Pakistan Air Force

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday stated that it was an honour to be part of historic event of the induction of J-10C squadron in Pakistan Air Force.

Sharing his picture in front of the fighter plane, he said in a tweet that he was "honoured and privileged to be part of historic event of raising new squadron of #PakAirForce. This beautiful machine in the background is now part of Pakistan Air Force."

More Stories From Pakistan

>