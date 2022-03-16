UrduPoint.com

Honrarium's Cheques Distributed In Khateebs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Honrarium's cheques distributed in Khateebs

Former Provincial Minister MPA Hasham Inamullah Khan distributed honorarium's cheques in Khateebs of district Lakki Marwat on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Former Provincial Minister MPA Hasham Inamullah Khan distributed honorarium's cheques in Khateebs of district Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

Tehsil Mayor Ghazni Khel, Zeeshan Mohammad Khan and Tehsil Mayor Lakki, Shafqatullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony held in Government Ghasaan High school No.1 Lakki was attended by a large number of clerics and local elders.

Speaking on the occasion, the former provincial minister appreciated the payment of honorarium to Khateebs. He said that religious clerics play an important role in national development.

