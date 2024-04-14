Hope And Faith Diabetes Endocrinology Center Inaugurated In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The inaugural ceremony of establishing Hope and Faith Diabetes and Endocrinology Center Hyderabad by Dua Fatima Foundation was held here on Sunday.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the Trust Dr Noor Elahi Memon said that the purpose of establishing the center was to bring change in the lives of people who suffer from diabetes and endocrine disorders and this centre was being opened after the name of his mother, Dua Fatimah, who was the source of inspiration for him to do this noble deed.
He said that under this foundation, 250 children are getting an education in a school. He said that there are 40 centres named Neki Ji Tokri (basket of good deeds) established where free food is distributed among the poor.
Explaining the statistics, he said that thirty-three million people are suffering from diabetes in Pakistan.
For this, with the help of friends and relatives, he laid the foundation of the centre and on this day this building is ready.
He highlighted that the center will run on a large solar plant and highly qualified doctors have been appointed.
The center will also have a tele-clinic facility, he added.
He said that consultation, lab tests, eco, ultrasound and oral medicine for one month will be free for poor patients and the cost of running this centre is two to two and a half million.
Dr. Mansoor Memon said that the establishment of this centre will help poor diabetic patients.
He thanked the Secretary of the Information Department, Sindh, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon and said that the services of Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon for the construction of this centre are commendable.
At the ceremony, various donors contributed to the center. These included Imtiaz Ahmed, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Soomro, Fahad Musa, Barrister Ishtiaq, Dr. Shaukat, Dr. Nawaz, Dr. Faiz, former IG Sindh AD Khawaja, former Secretary Information Qazi Shahid Pervez, Adeel Siddiqui, Dr. Hafeez Sheikh, Shaukat Memon, Dr. Rafia, Javed Ahmed, Mrs. Mona Altaf, and Dr. Saleh Memon.
