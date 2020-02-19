Hope India will reciprocate Pakistan progressive approach to Kashmir dispute:  British MP Debbie Abrahams

(@fidahassanain)

The British MP had valid visa to visit Occupied Kashmir and both sides of Line of Control but Indian authorities denied her entry just two days before her visit.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) British House of Commons All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) Chairperson Debbie Abrahams has appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue, saying that it reflected country’s openness and progressive approach to the dispute.

Debbie Abrahams also expressed hope that India would reciprocate Pakistan’s progressive approach. According to the reports, APPKG delegation had to visit both sides of Line of Control to evaluate the human rights situation in the region. But the Indian government denied entry to British MP and her delegation two days ago despite having valid visa.

Abraham also lauded Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s views on having a third UN report on violations of human rights along both sides of the Line of Control.

“It reflects openness and progressive approach on Pakistani part and I hope India will reciprocate as well,” She said.

She also thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and Pakistani government for facilitating independent trip of the group from the UK parliament.

“We have to visit both sides of Kashmir but India denied,” she said, hoping that she will get permission in the future.

“I hope India will take the opportunity to reflect on Pakistan’s approach to addressing the issues that it has faced in different parts of the country and how they are responding to the report from the UN and take the opportunity to become more open. We are an independent group, we are not anti-India or pro-Pakistan, we are pro-human rights,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Indian forces through a so-called search operation of Tral area of Pulwama martyred three Kashmiri youths. The human rights organizations have condemned India for violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir.