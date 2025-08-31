Hope On Wheels: NDMA Dispatches Relief Convoy To Flood-hit Wazirabad & Hafizabad
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In a continued effort to support flood-affected communities, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched four trucks each loaded with emergency relief supplies to the flood-affected districts of Wazirabad and Hafizabad.
According to NDMA spokesman, each truck carried 46 kg of ration bags, meticulously packed with 22 essential items, aimed at addressing the immediate needs of displaced families.
The authority is actively delivering relief consignments to flood-affected areas in close coordination with provincial governments.
Relief trucks have already reached Sialkot and Narowal, while preparations are underway to send supplies to Jhang and Chiniot in the coming days.
NDMA also plans to expand its operations to six additional districts as part of its ongoing flood response strategy.
Acting on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NDMA has intensified its efforts to ensure timely assistance reaches the most vulnerable populations.
The authority is leveraging national resources and working in partnership with the private sector and industries to maximize the impact of its relief operations. NDMA remains committed to rehabilitating affected individuals and coordinating with all relevant institutions to restore normalcy in disaster-hit areas.
