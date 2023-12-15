Open Menu

Hope School Celebrates Int'l Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Hope School celebrates Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A colourful event was held on Friday at Hope Special Children school at Nowshera being run under an aegis of Pakistan Army in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The children presented Naat, national anthem and songs besides different tableaus and expressed their immeasurable love with their motherland.

The children hoisted the national flag as a mark of respect for Pakistan that added colour to the event. The participants highly encouraged the special children and said that their active participation in different events has not made them realize that they are suffering from physical disability.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates among the children.

