Hope Shines In Swat: Rescue Operation For Four Trapped Miners Reaches Final Stage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Hope shines in Swat: Rescue operation for four trapped miners reaches final stage

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A large-scale and determined rescue operation led by Rescue 1122 continued on Thursday in Malookabad area here where four miners remained trapped in 900 feet deep emerald mine.

Acting swiftly on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the authorities and 1122 teams deployed all available resources to ensure the safe recovery of the workers.

The mine collapse, which occurred the other day triggered an immediate response from emergency teams.

The operation has now reached a critical stage, with rescue personnel descending to depths of 880 feet, where hopeful signals have been received from the trapped miners.

More than 40 trained Rescue 1122 personnel from Swat — including firefighters, disaster responders, and medical technicians are working tirelessly in rotating shifts, navigating narrow passages and challenging conditions.

Their efforts are being bolstered by six expert mine rescuers specially brought in from Bunner, Peshawar, and Nowshera, as the mission demands advanced technical expertise.

Equipped with modern machinery and operating under strict safety protocols, the teams continue to make progress in their delicate task.

Authorities remain optimistic, with strong indications that the miners are alive and awaiting rescue.

In a heartfelt message, Rescue 1122 has called on the nation to pray for the success of the mission and the safe return of the trapped workers.

