Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign Secy

Asad Ahmed Khan who held meeting with Sudanese ambassador expresses concerns over on worsening law and order situation in Sudan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) Foreign Secretary Asad Ahmed Khan expressed his grave concerns about the deteriorating situation in Khartoum during a meeting with the Sudanese Ambassador.

The Foreign Secretary hoped that the Sudanese authorities would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis residing in Sudan.

In a separate online coordination meeting with missions in Khartoum and neighboring countries, Mr. Khan informed attendees that the Government is collaborating with partner countries to guarantee the well-being of Pakistanis in Sudan, including the possibility of evacuation.

Recent events have exacerbated the security situation in Sudan, and the Pakistani embassy was targeted earlier this week.

Three bullets hit the embassy building in the ongoing conflict between para-military forces and the military.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto expressed his deep concerns about the worsening situation on Twitter and reiterated the Government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Pakistanis living in Sudan.

The embassy in Khartoum is in continuous contact with Pakistanis in Sudan, and the Ambassador has been directed to provide every possible assistance to those in need.