Hopefully Zainab Alert Bill Protect Children: Augustine

Hopefully Zainab Alert bill protect children: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday hailed the approval of Zainab Alert Recovery and Response Bill-2019.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said the entire nation could not forget the incident of Zainab, an innocent daughter of the nation.

He said that due to incident, in the tenure of previous government, a question raised over the security of children but unfortunately due to lack of interest, the bill was not approved.

He said that a seriousness showed by the incumbent government, especially the Federal minister Human Rights Sheerin Mazari again moved the bill and good thing was that bill was passed on the occasion of second death anniversary of innocent Zainab.

The minister said that PTI government paid attention on child protection but to make secure children every one hasto perform his role with the government.

