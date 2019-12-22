Horizon of Panagah project to be extended to other cities: Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stated that horizon of Panagah project would be extended to other cities of the province as per the direction of Prime Minister.He stated this during his visit to under-construction building of Panagah (Shelter Home) in Taunsa.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the project.He said the "Panagah project" is a blessing for homeless people and directed not to delay delay the completion of the period.