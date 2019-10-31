Horrible scene of burning Tezgham train

(@fidahassanain)

The flames were coming out of the trains' windows and also the screams of the victims inside it, says an eye witness.

RAWHIM YAR KHAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) Owing to heavy fire inside the bogies of Tezgham in Liaqatpur, the people inside the train were helpless to do anything to save thier lives.

A video of few moments ago of train break near Liaqatpur Tehsil went viral on social media, showing that flames were coming out of the bogies due to heavy fire inside the train. The people who saw the training burning rushed to the scene but were helpless to do anything.

"We heard the screams of people burning inside the bogies of Tezgham and it seemed as if the train was locked from the inside," said an eye witness, adding that "the people were helpless,".

Another aye-witness rejected the claim of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed' statement that the fire erupted because of cylinder blast. He said it was because of short circuit and a fan fell down due to short circuit iniside one of the bogies and then fire erupted.

Within no time, the fire engulfed all the three bogies and some people saved their lives by jumping off the burning train.



The fire in Tezgham Express was not because of cylinder blast; it was a short circuit that caused fire in all three bogies of the train, an eye witness said.

He said no cylinder blast took place because the gas in cylinders was evacuated at a station before departure of the train when train officials asked them to get them empty. He said there was smell inside a bogie and a fan was not functioning properly because of short-circuit.

"There was smell and we complained the train officials but nobody to listen to us. The fire was not because of the cylinder blast; it was because of short circuit," said the eye witness.

According to Railways'Minister Sheikh Rasheed, the fire eruppted in boggies of the train because of cylinder blast. He said some of the passengers used a cylinder to prepare their breakfast in the morning after which explosion took place that engulfted the three bogies.

The death toll of Tezgham Express fire reached 70 beside dozens of others who got injured in Liaqat pur Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district. Rahim Yar Khan DPO also confirmed that the death toll may go up as around 200 people were travelling inside the three bogies of Tezgham Express.