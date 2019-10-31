UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Horrible Scene Of Burning Tezgham Train

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:22 PM

Horrible scene of burning Tezgham train

The flames were coming out of the trains' windows and also the screams of the victims inside it, says an eye witness.

RAWHIM YAR KHAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) Owing to heavy fire inside the bogies of Tezgham in Liaqatpur, the people inside the train were helpless to do anything to save thier lives.

A video of few moments ago of train break near Liaqatpur Tehsil went viral on social media, showing that flames were coming out of the bogies due to heavy fire inside the train. The people who saw the training burning rushed to the scene but were helpless to do anything.

"We heard the screams of people burning inside the bogies of Tezgham and it seemed as if the train was locked from the inside," said an eye witness, adding that "the people were helpless,".

Another aye-witness rejected the claim of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed' statement that the fire erupted because of cylinder blast. He said it was because of short circuit and a fan fell down due to short circuit iniside one of the bogies and then fire erupted.

Within no time, the fire engulfed all the three bogies and some people saved their lives by jumping off the burning train.


The fire in Tezgham Express was not because of cylinder blast; it was a short circuit that caused fire in all three bogies of the train, an eye witness said.

He said no cylinder blast took place because the gas in cylinders was evacuated at a station before departure of the train when train officials asked them to get them empty. He said there was smell inside a bogie and a fan was not functioning properly because of short-circuit.

"There was smell and we complained the train officials but nobody to listen to us. The fire was not because of the cylinder blast; it was because of short circuit," said the eye witness.

According to Railways'Minister Sheikh Rasheed, the fire eruppted in boggies of the train because of cylinder blast. He said some of the passengers used a cylinder to prepare their breakfast in the morning after which explosion took place that engulfted the three bogies.

The death toll of Tezgham Express fire reached 70 beside dozens of others who got injured in Liaqat pur Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district. Rahim Yar Khan DPO also confirmed that the death toll may go up as around 200 people were travelling inside the three bogies of Tezgham Express.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Social Media Rahim Yar Khan May Gas All From

Recent Stories

N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea ..

6 minutes ago

UK bank Lloyds sinks into red on PPI scandal

59 seconds ago

Bank of Japan holds rates but hints at future cuts ..

8 minutes ago

Hit by scandal, boxing trials new judging system f ..

6 minutes ago

Nintendo first-half net profit down, but Switch bo ..

6 minutes ago

Nigeria allows 2 aid groups to resume work in vola ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.