Horrific Bus Crash On M4 Motorway Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) At least two persons were killed on the spot while five another injured after a horrific road accident occurred on the M4 Motorway near Abdul Hakeem Shorkot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to Rescue 1122, a passenger bus lost control and collided with another bus, causing catastrophic damage to both vehicles, a private news channel reported.
The impact of the crash was severe and rescue teams faced significant challenges in extricating the survivors from the wreckage, rescue officials added.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
The deceased were also shifted to the hospital for autopsy and other formalities.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the accident.
Initial reports suggest that the bus driver's loss of control may have been the Primary factor contributing to the tragedy.
