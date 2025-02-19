Open Menu

Horse And Cattle Show 2025:  Second Day Of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclude

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 06:49 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) The 2-day Kabaddi and Sher-e-Punjab Dangal, organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Jilani Park as part of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025, concluded successfully.

The Sher-e-Punjab Dangal featured one-on-one traditional wrestling matches, where wrestlers aged 10 to 35 showcased their skills.

A total of 25 matches were held among 50 wrestlers, including 6 major bouts. Awais Pahlwan Rustam Sahiwal defeated Tayyab Raza Awan Pahlwan Rustam Lahore to claim the title of Sher-e-Punjab.In the 2-day Kabaddi tournament, the final match was played between Pakistan WAPDA and Pakistan Air Force teams.

Pakistan WAPDA won the Kabaddi match with 35 points, securing victory by a margin of 15 points.

Pakistan Air Force scored 35 points and secured the second position, while the Pakistan Army team claimed the third position.

The events were attended by special guests, including the President of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain; Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora; Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Kazim Pirzada; and the General Secretary of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar.

Director sports PHA, Muhammad Amir Ibrahim, along with other officials, was also present on the occasion.The special guests distributed prizes worth 1.6 million rupees among the players of the top three Kabaddi teams, along with traditional wrestling trophies (Gurzs).

In the Dangal, wrestlers were awarded 600,000 rupees in cash prizes, trophies, and the Sher-e-Punjab wrestling Gurz.A large number of spectators expressed their joy and appreciation for the successful organization of the Kabaddi and Dangal competitions.

