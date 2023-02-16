'Horse And Cattle Show To Be Held In A Befitting Manner'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar said on Thursday that the Horse and Cattle Show would be held in a befitting manner.
He said this while presiding over a meeting here which reviewed preparations regarding the show.
He said a parade of beautiful local breed of animals would also be arranged in the show.
Additional and deputy secretaries, director generals and director communication alsoattended the meeting.