'Horse and Cattle Show to be held in a befitting manner'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar said on Thursday that the Horse and Cattle Show would be held in a befitting manner.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here which reviewed preparations regarding the show.

He said a parade of beautiful local breed of animals would also be arranged in the show.

Additional and deputy secretaries, director generals and director communication alsoattended the meeting.