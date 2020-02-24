UrduPoint.com
Horse & Cattle Show Begins On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:27 PM

Horse & Cattle show begins on Tuesday

The seven-day horse and cattle show will begin in Dera Ghazi Khan from Tuesday, Feb 25

The seven-day horse and cattle show will begin in Dera Ghazi Khan from Tuesday, Feb 25.

Commissioner Naseem Sadiq accompanying other officials would formally open the traditional festival that was being organized after a suspension of a few years.

Deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the site, a vast ground near the airport chowk on Sakhi Sarwar road and reviewed arrangements here Monday.

Traditional sports like lifting heavy stones, besides school athletics, horse and camel dance, an exhibition of Seraiki and Balochi traditional dresses, contest of creating designs on camel skins lamps and other items besides sports contests like Karate would also be held.

Horse and cattle shows were first held in DG Khan in the last century in 1914 under the supervision of then deputy commissioner Lt Col R M Louise, according a historian and intellectual Hashim Sher Khan.

