Horse & Cattle Show Held

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Horse & cattle show held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A day-long horse and cattle show was organised in Bhera in collaboration with the local community here on Thursday.

Many competitions, including horse riding, sword fighting, tent pegging and Kabadi, were also held.

Commissioner Marriam khan, Deputy Commissioner Caption (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Azhar Akram and District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz were chief guests in the show.

They appreciated efforts for holding the show and said recreational activities wereneed of the hour which developed a sense of positive thinking among people.

