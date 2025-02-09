Open Menu

Horse & Cattle Show Kicks Off In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Horse & cattle show kicks off in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Horse & Cattle Show opened on Sunday with great enthusiasm at Fortress Stadium, Lahore, drawing thousands of visitors, including families, farmers, and livestock enthusiasts.

According to a private news channel, the public praised the Punjab government for organizing the grand event, which showcases Pakistan’s rich agricultural heritage and rural culture. 

The event featured a vibrant parade of decorated horses, camels, and cattle, along with traditional folk performances and equestrian displays. 

Visitors expressed their appreciation for the Punjab government’s efforts in reviving the historic festival.

“This event reflects our rich culture and gives a boost to the livestock industry,” said Muhammad Ali, a farmer from Okara.

Another visitor, Ayesha Khan, shared, “It’s a great family event. The arrangements are excellent, and we’re enjoying the cultural performances.” 

A major attraction of the show was the variety of stalls set up by different departments and businesses.

These included stalls showcasing dairy and livestock products, modern farming equipment, handicrafts, and traditional Punjabi cuisine.

Recent Stories

ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

26 minutes ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

26 minutes ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

56 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

2 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

2 hours ago
World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers ..

World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner

2 hours ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

3 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan