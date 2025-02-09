Horse & cattle show kicks off in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Horse & Cattle Show opened on Sunday with great enthusiasm at Fortress Stadium, Lahore, drawing thousands of visitors, including families, farmers, and livestock enthusiasts.

According to a private news channel, the public praised the Punjab government for organizing the grand event, which showcases Pakistan’s rich agricultural heritage and rural culture.

The event featured a vibrant parade of decorated horses, camels, and cattle, along with traditional folk performances and equestrian displays.

Visitors expressed their appreciation for the Punjab government’s efforts in reviving the historic festival.

“This event reflects our rich culture and gives a boost to the livestock industry,” said Muhammad Ali, a farmer from Okara.

Another visitor, Ayesha Khan, shared, “It’s a great family event. The arrangements are excellent, and we’re enjoying the cultural performances.”

A major attraction of the show was the variety of stalls set up by different departments and businesses.

These included stalls showcasing dairy and livestock products, modern farming equipment, handicrafts, and traditional Punjabi cuisine.