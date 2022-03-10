UrduPoint.com

Horse & Cattle Show Played Vibrant Role In Highlighting Initiatives Of Livestock Dept

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Sherazi Thursday said the 'National Horse and Cattle show', besides providing healthy recreational opportunities to the public, traditionally played a vibrant role in highlighting initiatives taken by the Livestock department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Sherazi Thursday said the 'National Horse and Cattle show', besides providing healthy recreational opportunities to the public, traditionally played a vibrant role in highlighting initiatives taken by the Livestock department.

He said this while attending the inaugural ceremony of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium here. Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak was also present on the occasion.

Special parade of cattle was also organized on the first day of the show. Livestock stalls and 'Kisan Livestock Baithak' remained biggest attraction for the visitors.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Secretary Israr Ahmad Khan said, "We are thankful to Punjab Livestock department that we got a chance to participate in this mega event."South Punjab Livestock Secretary Nasir Jamal said that Livestock departments of the provinces were making efforts to promote livestock farming which benefits the farmers as well as national economy.

Later, Punjab Livestock Minister and Secretaries distributed certificates and shields among the participants and the staff of the Livestock department.

