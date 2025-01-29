Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara

The snowfall in Nathiagali and Ayubia has turned the picturesque hill stations into a winter wonderland, drawing both horse riders and photographers of other areas to earn maximum capital

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The snowfall in Nathiagali and Ayubia has turned the picturesque hill stations into a winter wonderland, drawing both horse riders and photographers of other areas to earn maximum capital.

The towns, known for its serene beauty and breathtaking views, is experiencing an unexpected boom in tourism as the visitors flock to capture the snowfall magic during the last days of winter season.

The thick blanket of snow covering the landscape has provided the perfect backdrop for horse riders, who offer scenic rides through colonial era tracks passing through the misty hills between these hilly stations.

These horse rides, often guided by experienced locals, have become a major attraction for tourists eager to experience the beauty of the region while riding through snow-dusted trails.

"We have an overwhelming number of visitors these days following Met Office prediction of snowfall, exploring the majestic Galayat," said Khayam Khan, a local horse rider and tour guide at Ayubia while talking to APP.

"The snow adds a unique charm to these rides, making it feel like a different world. It's a perfect opportunity for riders and photographers alike."

Ayubia is situated in a five kilometers distance east of Nathiagali on an altitude of 8,000 feet on main Abbottabad-Murree Road in Hamaliya mountains range.

These days, Ayubia is witnessing great hustle and bustle of tourists where finding of a room in a quality hotel was a highly challenging task.

From Charpaye (bed) to five stars hotels, guest houses, motels, rest houses, cottages, parks, zigzag hiking and trekking trails in scenic Ayubia, Changagali, Thandyani, Khanspoor, Harnoi and Nathiagali were floaded with domestic tourists mostly arrived from KP and Punjab provinces to enjoy snow sports.

Tourists were being seen enjoying the three kilometers long ride on Ayubia chairlift with full of fun and adventure while passing over thick pine forests before landing at picturesque Mukeshpuri.

The four kilometers horse ride òn colonial era Ayubia-Nathiagali trail were adding to the joy of tourists.

While staying at Ayubia, tourists could see 203 species of birds including Golden Eagle, Falcons, pheasants Koklas and Kaleej, 104 species of plants including national tree Deodara and 35 types of wildlife and mammals including leapards, tigers and foxes in famous Ayubia National Park.

The birds chanting lush green velleys of Khanuspoor, Nathiagali, Dongagali, Changagali, Bagnotar, Baragali, Harnai and Thandyani clad in thick chirpine forests make their investment memorable.

The mesmerizing natural beauty of entire Galiyat including Ayubia, Jhikagali Nathiagali, Bagnotar, Baragali, Khanspoor and Thandyani could be seen in one day trip while staying in colonial era rest houses at Nathiagali.

Famous Mukshpuri Top, Dunga Gali-Ayubia & Mirajani hikking trails between Nathiagali-Dongagali on 9500 feet height was the main centre of attraction for adventurers and trakkers from where the breathtaking natural beauity of Azad Kashmir, Galiyat, Harnoi and Jehlum river was clearly visible after passing in thick vegetations and chirpine forests full of thrill and excitement.

Photographers, too, are seizing the opportunity in the snow blanketed stations, offering a striking contrast that has drawn professional photographers looking to capture the beauty of the moment.

Some have even turned the experience into a business, offering photography packages for tourists wanting to take home memories of their time in the snow.

"We've been busy all week," said Arif Abbassi, a local photographer. "The snowfall has made the scenery even more spectacular. People are excited to have professional photos taken with the horses in the snow for uploading on social media, and we're making the most of it."

Shad Khan, spokesman of Cultural and Tourism Authority said KP Government has announced host tourism project under which upto Rs3 million loans would be provided to communities of tourists areas for construction or repair of two rooms for accommodation of tourists.

The world's longest and highest 14 kilometers Cable car project has been planned to connect Kumrat Valley Dir Upper to Madaklasht Valley Lower Chitral to promote adventure tourism.

Upon completion, he said it would attract around eight million tourists in the province.

For now, it seems that Nathiagali and Ayubia charm in the last weeks of the winter has only just begun to shine brighter, and both horse riders and photographers are making the most of capital of the snowfall.