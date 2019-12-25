Horse-riding force restored to control street crimes

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Police department has restored its horse-riding force to control street crimes in district Faisalabad

Police spokesman said that City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry visited horse stable and issued directives to use horse-riding force to control street crimes which will help in improving the soft image of the police.

On CPO direction, the horse-riding force of the police department has been restored and this force will ensure thorough patrolling daily from evening to morning in the city.

The horse-riding force was divided into 3 groups. One team will ensure patrolling in the area of Iqbal Stadium and Civil Line while second team will patrol on Susan Road Madina Town and D-Ground area.

Similarly, third team was deputed for night patrolling around the downtown area of 8 bazaars including GC University and Gulberg area from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, he added.