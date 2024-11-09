Open Menu

Horse-riding School Stops Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said on Saturday that all kinds of activities at the horse-riding school had been stopped due to smog.

He said that smog was bitterly engulfed Faisalabad and its surrounding areas while the Punjab government had strictly directed for adopting preventive and precautionary measures against the smog especially at all those institutions where the children thronged.

Hence, the police department has stopped all kinds of activities in the Horse-Riding School and deferred it till further orders of the government, he added.

