Horse Trading Wins, Democracy Defeated: Shahbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:06 PM

Horse trading wins, democracy defeated: Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said strict action will be taken against the senators who have sold their conscience in the failure of no trust motion against Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said strict action will be taken against the senators who have sold their conscience in the failure of no trust motion against Senate Chairman.He said this while addressing PML-N senators important meeting held here Friday at his residence.

Meeting was attended by Senators Raja Zafar ul Haq, Pervez Rashid, Dr Asif Kirmani, Javed Abbasi, Musaddaq Malik, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Abdul Qayyum, Mehmood ul Hassan and others.Shahbaz Sharif expressed his grave concern in the meeting over failure of vote of no confidence against chairman Senate.

He said horse trading won during Senate session on Thursday and democracy met defeat .

The prestige of democracy was again hurt. Only opposition has not suffered this way.He stated that causes leading to failure of no trust motion will be found. Those who have sold conscience will be brought to open.Some senators of opposition while joining in government have undermined their dignity and sanctity of Senate .

We will trace the senators who have sold their conscience and action will be taken against them.He underlined all opposition will together evolve strategy.

Shahbaz Sharif Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Vote Mushahid Hussain Syed Rashid All Government Raja Zafar Ul Haq Opposition

