Horse,Cattle Show Encourages Breeders: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:19 PM

Horse,Cattle show encourages breeders: Minister

Provincial Minister for Livestock Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk Wednesday said the purpose of the Horse and Cattle show was to encourage breeders besides attracting people

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk Wednesday said the purpose of the Horse and Cattle show was to encourage breeders besides attracting people.

Visiting the show here, he said that the best cattle of all kinds of breeds were brought to attract visitors.

The show was organised by the livestock department in Fazil Pur village in which the minister participated as a chief guest.

