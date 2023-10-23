Horses marathon race, new categories for women,  bikers to feature in Thal Jeep Rally

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Horses Marathon Race and Quad Bikes and a new category for women racers will feature for the first time in four-day 'Thal Desert Jeep Rally' being organized by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and DG Khan divisional administration beginning from November, 9.

Speaking at a news conference, TDCP GM Operations, Wahid Arjumand Zia along with Regional Manager, Ashar Iqbal Malik, Event Manager Nauman Khan, Senior Officers ,Misbah Ishaq, and Sheikh Ejaz at MCCI here on Monday, informed that Horses race would run for 20 kilometers on second day of the rally.

New category of Quad Bikes will also be introduced this year, he said, adding that 14 check posts had been set up at the rally track where Rescue 1122 ambulances, recovery vehicles and other facilities would be available for the participants.

The General Manager noted that the vehicles would be placed in 11 categories in connection with engine capacity and around 100 drivers will participate from across the country.

It is a unique event for areas covering Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh and Layyah district, Wahid said adding that it would start from Changa Manga Teel, an area of district Kot Addu while mid break of the track would be Chobara, Layyah, the GM maintained.

On November 9, registration, tagging, technical inspection and medical check up will be carried out at Changa Manga Tella in the morning while drivers navigators conference and draws would be conducted in the evening at DHA, he explained.

From November 10 to 12,horse marathon race, qualifying round on the basis of draws, stock category race, modified vehicles and women category ,and dirt bike race would be organized respectively, r Zia said.

VP Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Sheikh Asim Saeed termed the rally a good step, adding that it should be held as a family event wherein ladies and children could also enjoy themselves.

Ex VP, Naveed Chaughtai, Secretary General, Shafiq, Anas Khan, Gohar Sanghi and others wherein attendance.

APP/mjk