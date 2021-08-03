UrduPoint.com

Horticulture, Botanical Museum Being Planned At Kallapul Karachi : Governor Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was Tuesday informed that under the government's clean & green Pakistan project, a horticulture and botanical museum has been planned at Kallapul Karachi, as a public-private partnership scheme.

This was stated by Muhammad Nadeem Iqbal of Organic Pakistan (LLP), in a Presentation on "billion Tree Tsunami Sindh Chapter" and on Conceptual Design of "Horticulture & Botanical Museum Park Kallapul" held at the Sindh Governor's House, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The presentation was attended by Special Assistant to PM on Marine Affairs Mahmood Moulvi, MNA Aftab Hussain Siddiqi, MPA Bilal Ghaffar and DS Railways. Federal Minister Ali Zaidi participated the meeting through video link.

"It is a strictly protected natural urban green area, where a landscaped garden will be created holding documented collections of variety of plants for purposes such as scientific research, education, public display, conservation, sustainable use and recreational activities", Nadeem Iqbal added.

Imran Ismail said that the focus of present government has always been on creating an awareness of the threat to the Earth's ecosystems from growing human populations and its consequent need for biological and physical resources.

"The Primary purpose of creating plant museums at identified sites was to mobilise and engage citizens in securing plant diversity for the well-being of people and the planet", he observed.

The Governor Sindh while appreciating the endeavors in this regard said that the Horticulture and Botanical museum parks provide an excellent medium for communication between the world of botanical science and the general public. "Education and awareness programs can help the public develop greater environmental cognizance by understanding the meaning and importance of ideas like conservation and sustainability", he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that different thematic parks portions including children garden, moon garden, rain-forest tropical garden, water garden, desert garden and herbal gardens will be created; and the ground breaking ceremony of model horticulture and botanical museum park is planned for August 14, 2021.

