"Horticulture Export Policy Is Pivotal To Boost Pakistan Prospects Internationally"

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:03 PM

The Businessmen Panel on Wednesday said Pakistan Horticulture Export Policyis vital to boost nontraditional exports before national exchequer

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) The Businessmen Panel on Wednesday said Pakistan Horticulture Export Policyis vital to boost nontraditional exports before national exchequer.

In the last few yearsunfortunately we don't have viable policy from the economic managers of the country.Secretary General (Federal) of the BMP, Ahmad Jawad said Pakistan is blessed with exotic tasteof fruits and vegetables and the kind of brick value we have in our fruits its second to nonecompare to rest of the countries and yet this sector was only contributed around $600 milliondollars which is even below its potential.

Our priority must be to increase this figure up to twobillion Dollars annually through viable policy.Jawad said the word horticulture exports trade exceeds from 180 billion dollars and our regionalcompetitors like China, India are one of the key players in this industry through valueaddition but in our last 70 years the concerned ministries didn't work on it aggressively,the more down fall started when we devolve agriculture and its allied sectors to provincesthrough 18th amendment.

